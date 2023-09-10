The senior running back carried eight times for 105 yards and a TD as the Eagles beat Bridgeton 50-23. Council also accounted for four two-point conversions. Egg Harbor (1-2) hosts Absegami (1-2) 6 p.m. Thursday.
