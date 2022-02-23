Kelsey Jackson has been cooking in the kitchen since he was a boy. Traveling up through the ranks in the casinos, he began as a dishwasher and eventually worked his way into becoming a chef, later fine tuning his abilities in the culinary program at Atlantic Cape Community College. He and his wife Kim went on to open what is easily the flagship soul food restaurant in Atlantic City — Kelsey’s.

Kelsey’s offers a menu full of much-loved, Southern-style comfort food with a full bar presented in an upscale environment. Live music is featured Fridays through Sundays each week, and the lineup of jazz artists is second to none.

“I think we fill a niche that’s not offered much in the city. You have a lot of other styles of restaurants, but when it comes to soul food and Southern-style cooking, it’s limited in Atlantic City. I think the fact that we offer a quality product and feature the type of Club Harlem-style of entertainment that Atlantic City was once known for is really attractive to people,” Kim Jackson says.

If you are looking to drool while you read this, some of the highlights of the menu at Kelsey’s include shrimp etouffee, chicken gumbo, cornbread and, of course, their famous Southern fried chicken.

“We were voted Best Fried Chicken in the state of New Jersey by Southern Living magazine,” Kelsey Jackson says. “But you can’t go wrong with anything on our menu. There is something for everyone. It all just depends on what you are in the mood for,”

You might think a married couple running a restaurant together would be a recipe for divorce, but the Jacksons seem to have it all figured out.

“Early on it was difficult, but we have been doing it together for so long now that I can’t see us doing it any other way. We are getting ready to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary in June, and it’s definitely become easier over the years,” Kim says.

Kelsey’s recently announced they will move across the street into a new, $8 million construction project that will raise the bar once again. The project is expected to begin soon.

Kelsey’s is located at 1545 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to KelseysAC.com.

