Kelsey and Kim’s Southern Café

The Jacksons’ other more casual restaurant is Kelsey & Kim’s Southern Café, which sits on Melrose Avenue near Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City and serves breakfast lunch and dinner. Kelsey and Kim’s offers up a variety of tasty, stick-to-your-ribs classics such as pork chops, fried catfish and BBQ ribs flanked by a long list of mouthwatering sides like macaroni and cheese, candied yams and collard greens, among others. It may not be designed for those watching their waistline, but it sure is good.