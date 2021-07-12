Keith Law from The Athletic on the Twins selecting Petty

"Chase Petty is the now-stuff high school guy of this draft, up to 101 this spring with a power slider, coming from a high-effort delivery that is tough to repeat and makes him more likely to end up in the bullpen in the long term. The Twins haven't taken a high school pitcher in the first round since Kohl Stewart in 2013, and have had just one first-round high school pitcher turn into a successful big league starter -- Jose Berrios, 2012 -- in franchise history, so this was certainly a surprise. I do wonder if they'll leave his delivery alone or try to tone it down so he can repeat it better and throw more strikes." - Law