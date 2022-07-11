 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keira Phillips

Keira Phillips

Phillips

Keira Phillips

Middle Township senior

400 hurdles

Phillips is The Press Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. She won the Cape May, Cape-Atlantic League, South Jersey Group II and state Group II championships. Phillips finished fourth at the Meet of Championship, and she earned All-American status by finishing third at the New Balance Nationals.

