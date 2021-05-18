Keep your bathroom cool with an air conditioner from ShopRite

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I get a small window air conditioner for my bathroom window? We have central air, but when blowing my hair dry, it just doesn't cut it. — May
Dear May:This week at ShopRite they have a 5000 BTU window air conditioner on sale for $134.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Would you consider working your magic and providing input on buying my Mom's Formby's Furniture Lemon Oil. I have been told the company was sold to Minwax. — Daughter Patty
Dear Daughter Patty: Not sure how magical this is but I did find you an 8-ounce bottle on ebay.com for $47.95 and another 60% full bottle, also on ebay.com for $24.99. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a good, but not that expensive, monitor that can be Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi. Thanks. — Paul
Dear Paul: Try buying a WYSE Wi-Fi monitor. Home Depot has a large selection to choose from, indoor/outdoor, etc. I actually have two. One for my grandson's crib and one outside on my deck. I know I paid less than $25 for each. Neither is outdoor, but the outdoor one has been working fine for more than two years. Check different websites for a better price.
Readers' tips
Both Lorraine Camposeo and Susan Copson wrote in to let ACB know Evelyn's Chair Repair on Seashore Road in Cape May repairs cane and rushed chairs. Call her at 609-884-5050. Both Diascrik and Randee Dutton of Margate also wrote in to let ACB know Home Enhancements by Cecilia at 5059 English Creek Ave. in Egg Harbor Township did an excellent job recaning her wicker rocker that is more than40 years old. Call her at 609-646-5949.
Steals of the week
Acme
- Boneless ribeye steak: Buy one, get one free.
- Pineapples, cantaloupe or honeydew: $1.99 each.
- Purdue fully cooked chicken tray packs: Buy one, get one free.
- Skippy peanut butter: $2.50.
- Blueberries 18-ounces: $3.99. Limit one offer.*
- Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99.*
- Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $4.99. Limit one.*
- Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $1.99.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
- Allegra 30-count allergy pills: $17.99. Save an additional $8 with the coupon from Sunday's Press.
- Banana Boat sunscreen: Half price.
- McCormick Grill Mates: 99 cents.
- Cook's spiral sliced ham: $1.28 per pound.
- Lantana hummus: Half price.
- Spice Essesntials spices: Half price.
- Gatorade 32-ounce bottles: 10 for $8. Limit one offer.*
- Chock Full O'Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*
- All 40-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99. Limit four.*
- Boneless center cut pork chops family pack: $1.99 per pound. Limit one pack.*
- 5-pound bag of red potatoes: 99 cents. Limit two.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Family Dollar has Gatorade 32-ounce bottles for 90 cents.
Buy three cans of Maxwell House 23- to 30.6-ounce coffee for $12.95 at Dollar General. Must buy three to get the deal.
Select Post cereal is $1.99 per box at CVS.
No.7 cosmetics are buy one, get one half price at Walgreens.
Summer chairs, tables, gazebos or beach umbrellas are half price at Rite Aid.
Scotties facial tissues are $1 at Dollar Tree.
Ladies spring hats by Mad Hatter, regularly $24, are on sale for $5.99 at Boscov's. A Kitchenworks 13.5-inch nonstick chicken fryer frying pan with glass lid, regularly $29.99, is on sale for $9.99.
LIDL has adirondack chairs for $12.99. A hammock with a stand is $39.99.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.