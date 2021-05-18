Keep your bathroom cool with an air conditioner from ShopRite

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I get a small window air conditioner for my bathroom window? We have central air, but when blowing my hair dry, it just doesn't cut it. — May

Dear May:This week at ShopRite they have a 5000 BTU window air conditioner on sale for $134.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Would you consider working your magic and providing input on buying my Mom's Formby's Furniture Lemon Oil. I have been told the company was sold to Minwax. — Daughter Patty

Dear Daughter Patty: Not sure how magical this is but I did find you an 8-ounce bottle on ebay.com for $47.95 and another 60% full bottle, also on ebay.com for $24.99. I emailed you both links.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a good, but not that expensive, monitor that can be Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi. Thanks. — Paul

Dear Paul: Try buying a WYSE Wi-Fi monitor. Home Depot has a large selection to choose from, indoor/outdoor, etc. I actually have two. One for my grandson's crib and one outside on my deck. I know I paid less than $25 for each. Neither is outdoor, but the outdoor one has been working fine for more than two years. Check different websites for a better price.

Readers' tips