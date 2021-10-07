 Skip to main content
Keansburg (3-2) at Pinelands Regional (2-2)
6:30 p.m. Friday

Pinelands quarterback Ryan Allen threw for 101 yards and a TD and ran for 45 yards and a score in last week’s 14-7 win over Pt. Pleasant Beach. Keansburg has won two straight.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
