Kayla Nguyen, Egg Harbor Township

Kayla Nguyen headshot for All-Stars

Nguyen

Swam the butterfly leg for EHT’s winning 200 medley relay team at the CAL Meet and later finished second in the 100 butterfly by just under a second. Won the 100 butterfly in the Eagles’ 107-63 loss to Cherry Hill East in the South Jersey Group A championship meet and was part of the winning 200 medley relay.

