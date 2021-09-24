Kaydence Oakley's hat trick propels Wildwood girls soccer team to victory

Kaydence Oakley scored three goals and had one assist to lead Wildwood High School to a 4-0 win over Penns Grove in girls soccer Friday.

The Warriors evened their record at 3-3.

Maya Benichou scored a goal and had an assist. Sinaia Stroman-Hills made 11 saves for the shutout.

Hammonton 5, Atlantic Tech 0: Sofia Purvis and Ariana Cruz each scored one goal and had an assist. Marissa DeCicco, Danielle Lamanteer, and Reagan Mull each cored one goal.

Cumberland Regional 6, Paulsboro 0: Bridget Hitchner led the visiting Colts (2-5) with three goals. Alee Lorito added a goal and an assist, and Cree Johnson and Julia DiFilippantonio each scored once. Emily Bokma had two assists, and Sarah Bagnati, Taryn Richie and Peyton Elwell each added an assist. Sylvia Santiago had to make two saves for the shutout. Cumberland led 2-0 at halftime. Paulsboro dropped to 0-6.

Field hockey

Lacey 4, Manchester Township 0: Zoey Smith scored twice in the win. Autumn Mangan scored once and had an assist. Isabelle Merola scored one goal. Layla Baran had one assist. No further information was available.