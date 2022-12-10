 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kaydence Oakley, Wildwood

The senior set a single-season program record with 44 goals. She scored in 13 of the Warriors’ 18 games, including finishing six or more goals in four games. She finishes her career with 96 goals, which is the second-most in program history.

