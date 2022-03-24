 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Katie Carlos, Egg Harbor Township

Katie Carlos headshot for All-Stars

Carlos

Sophomore helped EHT to 9-2 season and the CAL American title (6-0). She finished 12th at the MOC in the 100 backstroke (57.86). Won the 100-meter backstroke (1:07.79) in the team’s loss to Mainland.

