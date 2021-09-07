 Skip to main content
KATHY TABASSO
Horrified knowing that firefighters were lost when the towers collapsed, I frantically called my husband, a firefighter captain at the time, on the phone.

He was on-duty in the firehouse.

Crying into the phone, I shrieked to him, “Why would they send firefighters in there when they must have known it was hopeless?”

He was quiet for a minute then answered me with these mythic words, “Because we go in when everyone else runs out. You know that, right? It’s what we do.”

Years have passed, the captain became chief, my two sons are firefighters, and the haunting words spoken to me on that awful morning still remain close.

