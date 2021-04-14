Kate Winslet on HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' and that Delco accent: 'I'm an actor who doesn't like to get things wrong'

Playing Mare's grief required its own preparation, she said, including "working with a grief therapist, and also spending time with individuals who have lost either children or loved ones to suicide."

The character was also an opportunity to counter what Winslet sees as "unrealistic or unattainable ideals" of what women should look like onscreen.

"I think that now as audiences we're craving real stories about real people. And the closer to reality I was able to get in playing Mare, the more truthful it was and the more it meant to me," she said. "It was very, very important that I was [wearing] no makeup. This is a woman who has not been to the hair salon since her son died. Hence 4 inches of very visible regrowth that you see."

"Mare was a character I'd been thinking about for a long time, the sort of only detective in a small town," said Ingelsby. The screenwriter (The Way Back, American Woman), a graduate of Archbishop Carroll and Villanova, had also been "wanting to tell a story about where I grew up and ... about the people I grew up with."

Landing Winslet helped make the project a reality. "Once you have Kate, everybody wants to be in business with Kate," Ingelsby said. "It was hugely important creatively, but also huge just in terms of getting the show off the ground."