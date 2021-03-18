 Skip to main content
Kate Herlihy
Kate Herlihy

Middle girls basketball

Kate Herlihy drives for the Middle Township High School girls basketball team during a playoff win over host Haddonfield on Saturday. The junior scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half to spur the Panthers’ comeback.

Kate Herlihy

Middle Township

5-7 Sr. F

Herlihy is The Press Player of the Year. She averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and four steals. She shot 40 percent from beyond the arc. Herlihy finished with 1,239 career points.

Breaking News