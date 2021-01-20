 Skip to main content
Kate Herlihy
Kate Herlihy

Middle Manasquan girls basketball

Middle Township's Kate Herlihy brings the ball through heavy traffic in the second quarter against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Kate Herlihy

Middle Township

5-5 Sr. G

Herlihy averaged 14.2 points and three assists. She has 1,032 career points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
