Kanye Udoh
Kanye Udoh

Kanye Udoh

Udoh St. Augustine Prep football player Kanye Udoh

Kanye Udoh

St. Augustine Prep

The senior running back rushed 18 times for 182 yards and four TDs as the Hermits beat Notre Dame 51-21. St. Augustine (1-1) hosts Williamstown (1-0) on Friday at 6 p.m.

Breaking News