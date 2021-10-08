 Skip to main content
Kanye Udoh
Kanye Udoh

On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football. St.A's #6 Kanye Udoh works his way to the outside on a run, able to cross the goal line for a Hermit touch down.

Kanye Udoh,St. Augustine;119 carries for 920 yards

