WASHINGTON — The New York Rangers have begun the machinations necessary if a trade for Patrick Kane were to materialize.

They traded winger Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks and put forward Jake Leschyshyn on waivers Saturday. That could clear the cap space to get Kane from Chicago.

The Blackhawks were holding Kane out of their game at San Jose in preparation for a trade.

Speculation about the Rangers acquiring three-time Stanley Cup champion Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks has been building. And while agent Pat Brisson said Friday there's nothing new on Kane's status, the prospect of adding more talent for a deep playoff run is causing a mix of distraction and excitement around the Rangers, who lost their fourth consecutive game Saturday, 6-3 to Washington.

New York received minor leaguer William Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick for Kravtsov in what's essentially a salary dump. More will come off the cap Sunday when Leschyshyn is either claimed by another team or clears waivers and is sent to the minors.

An injury to defenseman Ryan Lindgren during the Rangers' game at Washington also could make room. Lindgren took a hard hit into the boards with his left shoulder first and did not return.

If Lindgren is expected to be out for more than 10 games and 24 days, he could be placed on long-term injured reserve.

Kane, who has seven goals and three assists in his last four games, also was held out of practice Friday. The Blackhawks said it was for “maintenance,” and coach Luke Richardson called the forward “a little sore.”

“He's going hard right now and he's feeling it,” Richardson said. “So I think it's just smart. He doesn't need to practice every day at this point in his career.”

While Chicago is finishing another losing season, no one with New York is shying away from the expectation of repeating last year's trip to the Eastern Conference final, if not improving on it, and with that comes uncertainty around the trade deadline.