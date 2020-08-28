Kaiwan Lewis, St. Joseph (2012) (copy)

LB/TE

Lewis led the 2011 Wildcats defense that allowed just 19 points all season. He made 54 tackles as a senior, 15 for losses. Lewis played at South Carolina and Rutgers University.

