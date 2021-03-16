Justyn Mutts
Virginia Tech
6-7 Jr. F
2017 St. Augustine Prep graduate
Game: Virginia Tech (10) vs. Florida (7)
Time/day: 12;15 p.m. Friday
Network: CBS
Mutts has started 20 of 21 games for the Hokies (15-6). He’s averaging 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds. Mutts, a Millville residnent, scored a season-high 24 in Virginia Tech’s 81-73 ACC quarterfinal loss to North Carolina last week.
Mutts was the 2017 Press Player of the Year. He finished with 1,389 career points and the Hermits were 107-12 in his four seasons.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
