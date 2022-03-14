Justyn Mutts

The 11th-seeded Hokies are the No. 11 seed in the East Region and will play sixth-seeded Texas (21-11) in a first-round game 4:30 p.m. Friday. Virgina Tech earned its NCAA tournament bid by winning the ACC Tournament with a 82-67 upset of Duke. The 6-foot-7 Mutts, a 2017 St. Augustine Prep graduate, was the Press Player of the Year as a senior. He has started all 35 games for Virgina Tech. He averages 10.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.