Justyn Mutts

ACC Virginia Tech Notre Dame Basketball

Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts shoots over Notre Dame’s Paul Atkinson Jr. in the first half of the ACC men’s tournament quarterfinals in New York on March 10.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep)

Virginia Tech

The 11th-seeded Hokies are the No. 11 seed in the East Region and will play sixth-seeded Texas (21-11) in a first-round game 4:30 p.m. Friday. Virgina Tech earned its NCAA tournament bid by winning the ACC Tournament with a 82-67 upset of Duke. The 6-foot-7 Mutts, a 2017 St. Augustine Prep graduate, was the Press Player of the Year as a senior. He has started all 35 games for Virgina Tech. He averages 10.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.

