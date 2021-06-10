Justin Haye

How have your community and school activities shaped you as a leader? Especially with marching band, you kind of need to have that strong authority and you kind of need to be a role model to a lot of the underclassmen that really don’t know exactly what they’re doing. It helps inspire them and motivate them to do a better job overall. At that point it’s just helping everybody out, and it’s a positive cycle.

What is “Thriving God’s Global Barnyard” and what was the project like as a leader? I led numerous programs to help raise money for livestock that we send over to Africa and other countries in need. A lot of villages need sustainable goat’s milk and sustainable livestock, like chickens. I recently started leading these projects instead of just participating in them at my church. So, it’s mainly raising enough money with the church’s help and my leadership that we were able to send the animals over there through that program. The challenges were mostly finding the livestock. Raising the money was sort of the easy part, but finding the livestock and signing off on all the stuff and figuring out where it goes was important.