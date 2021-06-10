 Skip to main content
Justin Haye
Justin Haye

Community/school activities Volunteer at Bethlehem Lutheran Church where he aids in raising money and assisting in the church’s food pantry; volunteer at local food pantry; member of Oakcrest High School’s jazz and marching bands; member of select and gospel choirs as well as small a capella groups

Post-high school plans Attend Rowan University and major in geology with a concentration in paleontology, and later get his master’s degree.

Career goals Become a paleontologist to study fossils and conduct field research.

How have your community and school activities shaped you as a leader? Especially with marching band, you kind of need to have that strong authority and you kind of need to be a role model to a lot of the underclassmen that really don’t know exactly what they’re doing. It helps inspire them and motivate them to do a better job overall. At that point it’s just helping everybody out, and it’s a positive cycle.

What is “Thriving God’s Global Barnyard” and what was the project like as a leader? I led numerous programs to help raise money for livestock that we send over to Africa and other countries in need. A lot of villages need sustainable goat’s milk and sustainable livestock, like chickens. I recently started leading these projects instead of just participating in them at my church. So, it’s mainly raising enough money with the church’s help and my leadership that we were able to send the animals over there through that program. The challenges were mostly finding the livestock. Raising the money was sort of the easy part, but finding the livestock and signing off on all the stuff and figuring out where it goes was important.

What inspires you to be a leader? My inspiration for being a leader is knowing that I can do more in my community, and thriving to be the best person I can be and hopefully inspiring others to be the best they can be. I have always wanted to work towards my goal: I’ve had my dream, in paleontology, kind of laid out for me since I was a kid. So, I hope other people can be inspired and work off that. I hope to give back what I know from being a person who already knows what goals they can set and how to achieve them.

— Raquelle Gilbert

