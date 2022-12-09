 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justin Ceccanecchio, St. Augustine Prep

The Hermits' Justin Ceccanecchio advances the ball.

The junior led the team with eight assists. He was second on the Hermits in goals (five) and points (18). He was one of the most important players for St. Augustine.

