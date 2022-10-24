Junior Hans, Wildwood

The junior quarterback ran for two TDs and threw for another score to lead Wildwood to a 24-20 win over Riverside. Hans completed 15 of 29 passes for 167 yards. Wildwood (3-5) plays at Clayton (1-7) in a regional invitational tournament game for non-playoff teams 6 p.m. Thursday
