June Sweet Tooth: Jessie's of Linwood

It’s a Tuesday at 10 a.m., and Jessie’s of Linwood is quiet — a rarity for the small café.

As the day gets going, the usual crowd filters through — a mom pushing a baby in a stroller, retirees catching up with friends, and those working remotely.

Owner Jess Maher, 31, of Linwood, and her staff greet customers, many of whom are regulars.

“We have moms that come in pushing strollers, and they can get a coffee and something to eat,” Maher explains. “Their kid can get something healthy to eat but then finish it with ice cream, and then they can leave with an ice cream pie.”

When patrons enter Jessie’s, located just off the Linwood bike path, they step into a bright, cheery space with a large ice cream counter gracing the back wall. The employees behind the counter direct guests to chalkboards overflowing with menu items and showcasing a wide range of treats, coffee and light bites.

The owner observes that many people come into the café expecting strictly an ice cream parlor, but their reaction is often “‘Whoa, this place has a little bit of everything.’”

“If you came in with a group of five people, there’s definitely something that everyone will find, whether it be a lunch item or a sweet item,” Maher says.

Maher, originally of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, now calls South Jersey home. She wants others to feel the same way about her café, open year round and offering ice cream and other sweets no matter what season it is.

Jessie’s opened on Memorial Day 2018 and is now in its fifth year of operation, with an ever-expanding menu. Originally built in 1901, the small space is fondly remembered by most locals as the Linwood Market.

Maher says it took a year to renovate the building, which still includes much of the charm of the old location. The original brick lines the entrance to the building, and the original floorboards are incorporated into the ice cream counter, which always features 16 flavors of hard, hand-scooped ice cream, no matter how cold it is outside.

During the summer months, Jessie’s offers flavors such as peach, mango, and pomegranate blueberry, in addition to popular favorites like mint chocolate chip and salted caramel pretzel. And for the dairy-sensitive customer, Jessies will offer vegan ice cream options for the summer months.

Besides just hand-scooped ice cream, Jessie’s also serves up milkshakes and ice cream-filled cakes, pies and sandwiches. Customers also can order custom-made ice cream pies for their next party, with either graham cracker or Oreo crumb crust, one or two ice cream flavors and an “array” of toppings, Maher explains.

Maher is adding Jessie’s Colossal Cookie Cake to the menu this summer season, “a new ice cream cookie cake, cookie cake thing,” she says with a laugh. “It’s gigantic and amazing and it’s delicious.”

In addition to ice cream goodies, the shop has house-baked items such as scones — “our scones are absolutely delicious, our baker does a phenomenal job,” Maher says — muffins, cookies, brownies and acai bowls. They will add pitaya bowls as well for the busy summer months.

“Not trying to brag, but a lot of people tell us our acai bowls are really, really delicious,” the owner says. Maher says they use “pure, delicious organic acai” stored at a specific temperature to keep the base thick.

Then of course, there’s coffee to go with whatever menu item a customer chooses, such as their oat milk lattes, which Maher says “are super popular.”

The menu isn’t limited to just sweets. Guests can grab lunch too, with options ranging from Mom’s Chicken Salad on a tasty croissant to the Beach Bum, a toasted everything bagel with cream cheese, sliced cucumber, sliced tomato and extra crispy bacon.

“I think that’s what makes us a little different,” Maher adds.

Maher’s dream for the café involves more than simply serving up ice cream and coffee. An aspiring artist with a degree in cognitive science, she wants to use the space to feature local artwork and also hire individuals with disabilities.

“I want it to be a big welcoming, warm environment for everyone, where everyone is on the same playing field and no one’s looked at differently because maybe they are living with differences,” she explains.

Recently, Maher teamed up with a local business to host a paint night at the café, and this summer, Jessie’s will have live acoustic nights featuring local musicians. All this furthers her vision to be a spot where the community gathers.

“I feel like we’ve graduated from just the ice cream parlor to a spot where people of all ages come in all throughout the day to get not only ice cream, but our food, our coffee, everything else we have in here, which was my dream and it’s happening,” she says with a laugh.

"Some days I walk out of the office and I kind of get teary-eyed with the amount of people that we have packed in here — customers that have become like family, employees that have built relationships with customers and with one another," she adds. "I just feel really lucky to have been able to build something like this.”

Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie: 609-272-7415 jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

