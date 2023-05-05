Reminiscent of the old fashion ice cream makers of the past, this unit is a fast and easy way to make 6-quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, or gelato.

Make delicious, single-serving ice cream in a snap with the Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker. Great for portion control, the My Pint Ice Cream Maker will make 1.6 cups of fresh, homemade ice cream, perfect for a snack or a night in.

Sparkle, shine and dine with the Ring Popsicle Molds from Koji. Whether you want to pop the question or just enjoy a pop, these wearable ice-pop molds are just for you. Each set includes a mold that makes eight tasty rings in your favorite flavors, including traditional gem and heart-shaped jewels. Add juice, yogurt, pudding, smoothies, or even chocolate for a variety of scrumptious treats. Each frosty pop can be easily removed by pulling on the ring