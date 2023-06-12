Saturday was the best day of the weekend and could be the best day of the summer at the Jersey Shore. There was a good amount of sunshine, a bit of a breeze, low humidity and comfortable temperatures.

Friday and Sunday brought the grade down. Friday had some rain showers, which automatically brings a bump down to a "B". Sunday was dry, but it was a bit on the breezy side. Most high temperatures were 70 to 75 degrees. In my opinion, that's not bad, but not top of the class worth temperatures.