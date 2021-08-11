June 17, 2012 at Bader Field

SET 1
Brother, Runaway Jim, Dogs Stole Things, Boogie On Reggae Woman, NICU, Foam, Wilson, Timber, Fluffhead, Walls of the Cave, Character Zero.
SET 2
Drowned, Also Sprach Zarathustra, Reba, Roses Are Free, Chalk Dust Torture, Prince Caspian, Silent in the Morning, Bug, A Day in the Life, Down with Disease.
ENCORE
Gotta Jibboo, Quinn the Eskimo.
Notes: This show took place on Father's Day. During the opening song, "Brother," a giant bathtub was placed on stage and all of the band's children sat in the tub. They were then all introduced to the crowd. This weekend also took place one week before Metallica was set to perform its two-day Orion Festival at Bader Field. The band made references to the ensuing concerts during this show.