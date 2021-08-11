 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
June 17, 2012 at Bader Field
0 comments

June 17, 2012 at Bader Field

  • 0
Phish Impact

The Albany Avenue bridge was flooded with Phish concert goers during the three-day run in June 2012 at Bader Field. Here's the June 17, 2012 preshow crowd.

SET 1

Brother, Runaway Jim, Dogs Stole Things, Boogie On Reggae Woman, NICU, Foam, Wilson, Timber, Fluffhead, Walls of the Cave, Character Zero.

SET 2

Drowned, Also Sprach Zarathustra, Reba, Roses Are Free, Chalk Dust Torture, Prince Caspian, Silent in the Morning, Bug, A Day in the Life, Down with Disease.

ENCORE

Gotta Jibboo, Quinn the Eskimo.

Notes: This show took place on Father's Day. During the opening song, "Brother," a giant bathtub was placed on stage and all of the band's children sat in the tub. They were then all introduced to the crowd. This weekend also took place one week before Metallica was set to perform its two-day Orion Festival at Bader Field. The band made references to the ensuing concerts during this show.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News