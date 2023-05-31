Sipping icy-cold sweet lemonade on a blazing-hot summer day is one of life’s finest pleasures, which is why we think making lemonade from scratch should be the easiest drink you make this summer. After all, it is just three ingredients: lemon juice, sugar, and water. There’s absolutely no reason you should be heating up the stove or breaking a sweat to squeeze lemons.
With this recipe you’ll learn two smart tips for making lemonade faster and more easily, plus we’ll help you find the perfect sweetness level for your taste with a ratio anyone can remember.
Here’s the one lemonade recipe you need for back porch swinging, park picnics, and even your own neighborhood lemonade stand.
