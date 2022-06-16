July Craving Bananas

Big league fruits earn their status by not just being delicious on their own, but on becoming an integral part of another food icon.

For example, take apples, which are an essential ingredient for apple pie or apple juice. Oranges? Orange juice.

For bananas, the iconic foods are banana bread, banana pudding and banana splits.

I could go on, but you get the idea — bananas are a big league fruit.

The versatile banana can be thrown in cereal, added to cottage cheese, dipped into yogurt, frozen and blended with rum, or added to smoothies. They can even be grilled, for a delicious summer barbecue treat.

The tropic-grown fruit is a global favorite. It's nutritious, and high in fiber, potassium, manganese and vitamins B6 and C.

So, as the saying goes — how do you like those bananas?