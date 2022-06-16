 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
July Craving Bananas

  • 0
Banana,Isolated,On,The,White,Background,.

Banana isolated on the white background.

Big league fruits earn their status by not just being delicious on their own, but on becoming an integral part of another food icon.

For example, take apples, which are an essential ingredient for apple pie or apple juice. Oranges? Orange juice.

For bananas, the iconic foods are banana bread, banana pudding and banana splits.

I could go on, but you get the idea — bananas are a big league fruit.

The versatile banana can be thrown in cereal, added to cottage cheese, dipped into yogurt, frozen and blended with rum, or added to smoothies. They can even be grilled, for a delicious summer barbecue treat.

The tropic-grown fruit is a global favorite. It's nutritious, and high in fiber, potassium, manganese and vitamins B6 and C.

So, as the saying goes — how do you like those bananas?

Banana Nut Bread

Ingredients

1 stick of butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

3 bananas (ripe)

1⁄4 cup milk

2 cups flour

Dash of salt

1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup chopped walnuts (or pecans, if you prefer)

Directions

Mix the butter, sugar vanilla and eggs in a bowl. If you have a mixer, it makes it easier but you can do it by hand as well as long as the butter is soft. Once mixed, start adding the other ingredients, adding a little of the milk as you go until it's all combined.

The last thing you add should be the nuts. Pour the mix into a bread pan that's been greased and floured, or into a cupcake pan.

Bake at 350 degrees (note, the loaf will take longer, approximately 45 minutes to an hour. Muffins will be finished in under 25 minutes).

If you're not sure of the timing, insert a tooth pick — if it comes out clean, it's ready.

Grilled Bananas

Ingredients

3 to 4 unpeeled bananas (green is best, but ripe works, too)

2 tablespoons white sugar

2 tablespoons cinnamon

Directions

Slice the unpeeled bananas lengthwise.

Mix sugar and cinnamon and spread evenly over cut sides.

Place bananas, cut sides down, on a hot grill (spray a little nonstick spray on the grates first).

Grill for 2 to 3 minutes on exposed side, then turn and let grill for another 4 minutes (skin should start to pull away from the bananas.

Serve with ice cream, or let cool and eat warm by themselves.

