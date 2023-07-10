July 7-9 was a great example of how the icons on your generic phone weather app can't tell the whole weather story. That is where a meteorologist comes in to help.

Storms Friday were expected to stay inland and did. Come Saturday, it stated dry at the coast, though there was the potential for isolated storms.

Sunday did bring soaking rain but most of this was after 5:30 p.m. when many are off the beaches and boats anyway.

Throughout the weekend, temperatures were 75 to 85 degrees. The winds were generally let and it was humid but not overly so for July.

If Sunday wound up dry and sunny, we could have had our first "A" of the summer. If this were an inland report card, it'd be a "C-plus".

However, a "B-plus" is right here.

Grade point average so far: 3.1 (B)