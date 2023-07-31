No major issues. It was a really good weekend to be at the shore.
The shore was definitely the place to beat the heat Friday and Saturday (I was in Seaside Park myself Friday). While inland areas soared into the 90s, most beach towns were in the 80s. It was still pretty humid, though. A few storms then rumbled through Saturday, right during Ocean City's Night in Venice.
Sunday was then super comfortable and dry. It was great.
Grade Point Average so far: 3.2 (B)
