July 13 - Full Buck Moon

Named for when the new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur. It was also often called the Full Thunder Moon, thunderstorms being now most frequent.

This is a supermoon and will be the biggest full moon of 2022. Very high ocean tides can be expected during the following two or three days, thanks to the coincidence of perigee (closest distance between the moon and Earth) with the full moon.