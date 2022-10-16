 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Julian Turney, St. Augustine Prep

  • 0
Julian Turney

Turney

The sophomore running back carried 18 times for 173 yards and three TDs as the Hermits beat Camden Eastside 41-18. Turney has rushed for 622 yards and eight TDs in four games this season. St. Augustine (4-4) has won three straight and hosts Lenape (4-3) 6 p.m. Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News