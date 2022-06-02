Julian Lurie named to formal role in Eagles front office as grooming continues

The grooming of Julian Lurie to succeed his father as Eagles owner became more formal this offseason.

The 27-year-old son of Jeffrey Lurie will have the title Business and Football Operations Strategy as an official member of the front office, NFL sources told The Inquirer on Wednesday. The younger Lurie has been involved with daily operations since earlier this offseason.

The Athletic was first with the report.

Lurie’s official move into the organization was expected for some time. After graduating from Harvard, he spent two years working at the NFL in a junior rotational program in which he worked in various departments in the league offices.

His father has also increasingly exposed him to both the business and football side of Eagles operations. Julian Lurie played an active role in interviews for the last head coach in January 2021, and represented the analytics department in those meetings.

He was also a much more visible presence at games both at home and on the road last season. And in February, he traveled with Eagles coaches and scouts to Mobile, Alabama, to watch Senior Bowl practices. Lurie even joined GM Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni on the field for one workout.

“Obviously, he grew up in the family that owns the team,” Jeffrey Lurie said in March when asked about his son’s increased role. “He’s an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He loves the Eagles, loves the NFL. He really has a great feel for many aspects of the sport.”

Julian Lurie’s title is a new one. While it is somewhat nebulous, it reflects the duality of Lurie’s responsibilities. He will mostly spend time learning both the business and football aspects behind the running of the Eagles. He has already met with many department leaders.

“He’s going to have so much more going into it than I ever did if he chooses to want to someday own and run the team,” Jeffrey Lurie said. “I mean, he’s going to have a gigantic advantage. He won’t make some of the early mistakes that I made.

“But he loves all aspects of it. And so what I do is expose him at different times to different things. I let him observe coaching searches — those are big decisions to make. I think he gets exposure to the business side [and] football side. And inevitably it’ll be more of a formal aspect to it if he aspires to do that.”

It seems a formality. Julian Lurie is already one of his father’s closest advisors and has weighed in on subjects both significant and minuscule, front office sources have told The Inquirer. The 70-year-old owner is still very much hands on with his franchise, though, and was noncommittal when asked if his son wants to follow in his footsteps.

“I don’t know that exactly,” Lurie said. “We haven’t fully talked about that. I can say that he has my passion for the sport and the Eagles. I can tell you that.”