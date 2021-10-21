 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JULIA HANKERSON
0 comments

JULIA HANKERSON

Party: Democrat

Julia Hankerson.jpg

HANKERSON

Age: 66

Residence: Woodbine

Political message: Education and early mental health intervention are critical to supporting societal changes. Being an advocate for thousands of people in my career ensures that I bring the critical skills and common sense needed when passing or changing laws.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News