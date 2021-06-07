Judges says no to Foley request for extended primary election

Craig Callaway has been set up outside the clerk’s office for days, organizing messengers to apply for ballots on behalf of other voters.

He was there Monday afternoon, sitting at a picnic bench steps from the front door, interacting with messengers going in and out, and said he pays messengers about $10 per hour.

“They are doing everything they can to suppress the vote ... to kill it before it has a chance to be a vote,” Callaway said of the appointment requirement and slow processing of mail-in ballots for messengers, who are allowed to take up to three ballots each to other voters.

Callaway was there with several people acting as messengers he had driven to Mays Landing from Atlantic City, he said. As some messengers came out with ballots they entered his SUV, and others went in with applications for mail-in ballots.

Under state law, messengers are required to be assigned their role by individual voters, and the messenger is supposed to deliver the ballot to the voter without anyone else touching it.

When asked if he would personally deliver the mail-in ballots he had applied for to the voters, messenger Archie Shiggs, 60, of Atlantic City said, “If Craig needs me to I would.”