 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judges Choice
0 Comments

Judges Choice

  • 0

When all is said and done, there are going to be lots of winners at Wing Wars, and we’re not just talking about the folks chomping down on wings.

A team of three professional judges has been assembled in order to hand out 1st, 2nd and 3rd place honors in the categories of Best Wing. Here’s a quick bio on each of them:

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News