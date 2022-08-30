Judge vacates new Atlantic City PILOT law, state expected to appeal

ATLANTIC CITY — A Superior Court judge has vacated the 2021 amendment to the original Casino Property Tax Stabilization Act, which drastically lowered the amount casinos would pay in lieu of property taxes.

The state is expected to appeal the Monday decision of Atlantic County Assignment Judge Michael Blee, in a case brought by the nonprofit group Liberty and Prosperity that challenged the constitutionality of the PILOT.

"The Legislature declares that the Amendment is 'in the best interest of the casino industry,'” Blee said in his decision.

"As discussed above, if the record contained any evidence that the Amendment was designed to achieve public purpose with an incidental benefit to the casino industry (as the Original Act was), it would be constitutionally permissible," Blee said. "However, the record belies the Legislature’s findings that the casinos were suffering pandemic-related losses at the time the Amendment was passed."

In a press conference Monday on new state funding for Atlantic City, Gov. Phil Murphy said he would not mediate with Atlantic County in a separate lawsuit challenging the amended law.

The state is appealing Blee's earlier decisions in that case, in which Blee ordered the state to pay the county millions of dollars more than what the casino industry is paying it under the new law.

In effect, Blee was forcing the state to pay the county the difference between what the casinos would have paid under the 2016 PILOT law and what they had to pay under the 2021 amendment, plus cover attorney costs and other costs.

Blee did not vacate the original 2016 PILOT law, saying it was enacted for a public good of stabilizing city finances at a time it was facing possible bankruptcy.

The amendment, by contrast, was enacted to help the casino industry, which is unconstitutional in New Jersey.

Blee also found there was "no evidence to suggest that casinos could not meet their PILOT obligations under the Original Act."

And he said the record shows the Amendment is detrimental to the interests of the taxpayers of Atlantic City, Atlantic County and the State.

"From this, the Court must conclude that the Amendment was enacted not to further a public purpose, but to aid what was actually a resurging industry. Such an exemption is 'forever barred' under Article VIII, § 1 of our State’s Constitution."

Liberty and Prosperity founder Seth Grossman said Tuesday he was happy with the judge's decision to vacate the amendments and leave the original law in place.

The original 10-year PILOT deal, made in 2016, was blown apart in December when the Legislature quickly amended the Casino Property Tax Stabilization Act, which created the PILOT, and the governor signed it into law.

The amended PILOT removed internet and sports gaming revenues from what the state considered gross gaming revenues, lowering total payments the casinos will have to make by about $40 million a year in 2022, according to a fiscal estimate from the Office of Legislative Services.

The county estimated that change would cost it about $5 million a year.

“The only logical thing is to throw out the Dec. 21 amendment,” Grossman said earlier this month, “and make casinos live up to the 10-year deal they signed up for back in 2016.”

Otherwise, the money to reimburse the county will come from state taxpayers, Grossman said.

Lloyd, on the other hand, called the CPTSA a “critical component of the Legislature’s comprehensive statutory scheme to rehabilitate the City, for the benefit of the City, the county and the State, as a whole.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.