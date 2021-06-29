Judge orders Cape Councilman’s release

CAPE MAY — Cape May City Councilman Chris Bezaire was released from Cape May County jail Monday afternoon after a detention hearing in front of Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury that morning.

Court officials and staff at the county jail confirmed Bezaire was ordered released pending future court appearances.

“My client is very happy to be out and very grateful to the judge who felt it was appropriate to release him,” his defense attorney, John Tumelty of Marmora, said Tuesday. “We are extremely happy that he is home and able to work and continue his normal activities while we work to resolve the case.”

Bezaire is now able to be with his three sons while awaiting the next step in the process, a pre-indictment conference set for Aug. 20, Tumelty said.

Bezaire was arrested June 16 on charges of stalking, invasion of privacy and cyber-harassment. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation in May into allegations of cyber-harassment by Bezaire against a former girlfriend.

Additional charges were filed on June 24, with assistant prosecutor Jennifer Hance describing them at a hearing Friday as charges of “cyber-harassment, contempt and impersonation regarding a second victim.”