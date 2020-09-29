Judge issues order to show cause on a PBA complaint in Cumberland County

VINELAND — A Superior Court Judge issued an order to show cause Thursday, requesting that Cumberland County and PBA Local #231 attend an Oct. 19 hearing, according to information released Friday by PBA Local #231 Attorney Stuart Alterman.

Superior Court Judge Benjamin C. Telsey issued the order on the matter of PBA Local #231 v. Cumberland County & Cumberland County Board of Chosen Freeholders, said Alterman in a written statement.

The county has until Oct. 7 to file documents in response to the order to show cause, Alterman said.

“Judge Telsey’s ruling is extremely encouraging for our hardworking members and the taxpayers of Cumberland County,” said Alterman, counsel to PBA Local #231 for nearly 30 years, in a statement.

+3 Union attorney calls for investigation into Cumberland jail warden BRIDGETON — The attorney for the Cumberland County jail corrections officers union called fo…

Alterman said he filed his complaint to contest the county’s layoff plan on Sept. 23 with the Superior Court.

One of the key provisions cited in the complaint is the Cumberland County Board of Freeholders failure to vote on the layoff plan prior to it being sent to the Civil Service Commission, Alterman said.

“The board has completely shirked their responsibility as the appointing authority to hold a public hearing and vote on the layoff plan,” Alterman said.

On Aug. 19, the county filed a layoff plan with the state’s Civil Service Commission, Alterman said. In the plan, the county proposes to layoff 121 county employees, including 105 correctional police officers, members of PBA Local #231, he said.

To date, neither PBA Local #231 nor its attorney have received official notice on the layoff plan from the county, Alterman said.