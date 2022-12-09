 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JT Waddell, Hammonton

  • 0
110322-pac-spt-hammonton

Hammonton defender John Waddell heads the ball away from the danger during Wednesday’s South Jersey Group III semifinal.

The junior tied Bailey for the most assists on the team (12) and scored 10 goals. His 32 points were the second-most on the Blue Devils. Waddell was dominant in the midfield and a big part of Hammonton's success.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News