About as Irish as Irish pubs get, Josie Kelly’s offers Irish specialties in an authentic atmosphere on a year-round basis, but there is still something really special about coming here to enjoy a meal on St. Paddy’s Day. Local Chef Michael Brennan is the man in the kitchen, and he churns out a menu filled with wonderfully flavorful Irish dishes such as fish and chips, potato cheddar cakes and bangers and mash. Fans of savory pies will be pleased to find several options, including a beef and Guinness pie and a traditional shepherd’s pie. Not a meat eater? Opt for the garden pie, a vegan option made with lentils, veggies, mashed potatoes and a side of arugula. Josie Kelly’s Public House is located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com for more info.