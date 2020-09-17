Eagles Washington Football

JOSH SWEAT

The Eagles third-year defensive end could play a key role Sunday, especially with defensive ends Vinny Curry, Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham battling injuries. Sweat had sack and a forced fumble against Washington.

“He’s always had a lot of ability, but like a lot of other players, he just needed to refine his game a little bit more,” Schwartz said. “I think he’s going to be a big contributor for us this year.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments