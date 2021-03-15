 Skip to main content
Joseph McDevitt, 53
Joseph McDevitt, 53

Joseph McDevitt 

McDevitt died on Jan. 21 due to complications from COVID-19, leaving behind his wife, Ailyn, and two children. McDevitt is a former Atlantic County freeholder, a former teacher at Atlantic City High School and was recently appointed to the Ventnor school board and to serve as the sending-district representative to the Atlantic City school board.

“He lived and breathed Ventnor, and I knew he would do everything he could for the students who go there as well as the taxpayers,” said Ventnor Mayor Beth Holtzman. “He was a good person. He was a really good person.”

