JOSEPH J. GIRALO
Party: Republican
Age: 59
Residence: Hammonton
Political message: The clerk's office plays a critical role in ensuring that elections are run in a reliable and trustworthy manner. Under the current clerk, we have direct evidence of how poor, incompetent operations will damage election integrity, create instability and result in costly litigation. The clerk's office must be non-political, fair and balanced to ensure that all county residents are served fairly and effectively
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
