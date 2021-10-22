 Skip to main content
JOSEPH J. GIRALO
Party: Republican

Joe Giralo

Joe Giralo, of Hammonton, is a Hammonton Councilman and the Republican candidate for Atlantic County Clerk in 2021.

Age: 59

Residence: Hammonton

Political message: The clerk's office plays a critical role in ensuring that elections are run in a reliable and trustworthy manner. Under the current clerk, we have direct evidence of how poor, incompetent operations will damage election integrity, create instability and result in costly litigation. The clerk's office must be non-political, fair and balanced to ensure that all county residents are served fairly and effectively

