Jordyn Ricciotti, Mainland Regional

MainalndSwim009

Mainland’s Jordyn Ricciotti swims in the 200-yard individual medley event during the Group B Girls Swimming State Championship against Summit at GCIT in Deptford Township, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Joe Warner/For The Press of Atlantic City.
Jordyn Ricciotti headshot for All-Stars

Ricciotti

The sophomore won the 200-meter individual medley at the CAL Championships in 2:24.74. She was 14th in the 200-yard IM at the Meet of Champions (2:08.62). She won the 200 IM in 2:09.20 (yards) in state final loss to Summit, the only race win for the Mustangs in the meet.

