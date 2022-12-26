Jordyn Hamlin

Southern Regional
The junior outside hitter finished with a team-leading 283 kills. Along with doing well on offense, she added 206 digs. Hamlin also had 152 service points, 61 aces, 11 blocks and seven assists. She was a dynamic player for the Rams, who went 31-1 and made the sectional final. Hamlin now has 517 digs and 510 kills in her career.
