Jordyn Hamlin

On Novemberr 29, 2022, at Southern Regional High School, Jordyn Hamlin, 16, from LBI, is the Press's Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.

Southern Regional

The junior outside hitter finished with a team-leading 283 kills. Along with doing well on offense, she added 206 digs. Hamlin also had 152 service points, 61 aces, 11 blocks and seven assists. She was a dynamic player for the Rams, who went 31-1 and made the sectional final. Hamlin now has 517 digs and 510 kills in her career.

