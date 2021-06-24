Jordana Brewster shares how ‘F9′ goes places other ‘Fast & Furious’ films haven’t

The latest “Fast & Furious” movie explores new roads for Jordana Brewster’s longtime character.

Brewster, who debuted as Mia Toretto in the car-and-crime franchise’s original film two decades ago, loves how “F9: The Fast Saga” delivers a fresh family dynamic with the introduction of Mia’s estranged brother Jakob — an assassin played by John Cena.

“It’s going to be super gratifying for die-hard fans, because they’re going to understand, within the chronology, where everything works,” Brewster said.

“That was one thing that was really surprising. We’re not just moving forward and getting bigger and getting faster and getting more explosive, as far as set pieces go. It also had so much heart in that it explained (the Toretto) history and where we’re coming from and why we are the way we are.”

Key moments in “F9,” which hits theaters Friday, are told through flashbacks that open a window onto the strained relationship between Jakob and Mia’s other sibling, Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto. Jakob is at the center of a scheme with global consequences that Dom, Mia and their team try to stop.