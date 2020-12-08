 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jordan Pierce, Lower Cape May Regional
0 comments

Jordan Pierce, Lower Cape May Regional

Jordan Pierce (copy)

Jordan Pierce

The senior scored 12 goals and added 11 assists to lead the Caper Tigers to the sectional quarterfinals and finish with a .500 or better record for the first time since 2012.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News